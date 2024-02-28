Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for Arizona general election ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is now qualified to appear on Arizona's ballot for the general election in November.

Kennedy is running as an independent. The group supporting him, America Values 2024, said it collected enough signatures for Kennedy Jr. to make the ballot. The group still needs to submit the signatures to the state's election office for approval.

Kennedy Jr. is already on the ballot in Utah, he also just recently qualified to appear on Georgia's ballot as well. He also said he had enough signatures to qualify for the Hawaii and New Hampshire ballots.