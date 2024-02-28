Watch Now
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for Arizona general election ballot

Kennedy Jr. is already on the Utah ballot.
Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday, Dec.12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr.
Posted at 5:32 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 07:32:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is now qualified to appear on Arizona's ballot for the general election in November.

Kennedy is running as an independent. The group supporting him, America Values 2024, said it collected enough signatures for Kennedy Jr. to make the ballot. The group still needs to submit the signatures to the state's election office for approval.

Kennedy Jr. is already on the ballot in Utah, he also just recently qualified to appear on Georgia's ballot as well. He also said he had enough signatures to qualify for the Hawaii and New Hampshire ballots.

