Rob Gronkowski deals with burglary after Super Bowl loss

Pat Parris
4:49 AM, Feb 6, 2018
TUCSON - From the agony of defeat to the agony of having your home broken into. 

That's what former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski has been dealing with the last two days. 

The Patriot's tight end returned to his Foxborough home Monday after the Super Bowl LII loss in Minneapolis, only to find he had been burglarized. 

Boston 25 News reports that police were at his home most of the night.

They report scanner traffic caught police referring to multiple safes and possible guns being taken. 

Gronk lives very close to the Patriots stadium in Foxborough, and has been gone for a week. 

