Rob Gronkowski deals with burglary after Super Bowl loss

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 47°
Rob Gronkowski burglarized while at Super Bowl
TUCSON - From the agony of defeat to the agony of having your home broken into.
That's what former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski has been dealing with the last two days.
The Patriot's tight end returned to his Foxborough home Monday after the Super Bowl LII loss in Minneapolis, only to find he had been burglarized.
Boston 25 News reports that police were at his home most of the night.
They report scanner traffic caught police referring to multiple safes and possible guns being taken.
Gronk lives very close to the Patriots stadium in Foxborough, and has been gone for a week.
#BREAKING: Police called to Rob Gronkowski's Foxborough home for burglary. | Details NOW on #Boston25 https://t.co/C5c8Mh9PXu pic.twitter.com/BqPGPUyxAL— Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) February 6, 2018
#BREAKING: Police called to Rob Gronkowski's Foxborough home for burglary. | Details NOW on #Boston25 https://t.co/C5c8Mh9PXu pic.twitter.com/BqPGPUyxAL
>