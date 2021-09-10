Roadwork closing US 60 between Superior, Miami for 5 days

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 60 between the mining communities of Superior and Miami will be closed most of next week to align the roadway with a new bridge.

The highway in the mountains southeast of metro Phoenix will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to reopen at noon on Friday.

The highway is one of the main routes to eastern Arizona’s high country. The Department of Transportation says detours onto State Routes 177 and 77 though Winkleman will add at least an extra hour, and those highways have steeper grades. Only people whose destination is between the closure points will be allowed to pass.

