Memorial helps spread spiritual message and memorialize son lost in accident

Jean Rhoades lost her son to a tragic accident in October of 2017. Not too long after his passing, she decided to set up a roadside memorial at the sight of the crash.

Rhoades describes her son as, “such a neat kid, he was active in sports, a great percussionist, he played for the drum line at Sahuaro High School and most importantly he had a great faith in god.”

His faith in God is what led Jean to decide to give out free bibles at the crash sight.

Ryan’s sister Rebecca says, “I thought a handful of bibles will be taken and here we are almost five years later and we’re upwards of 600 bibles that have been taken. It’s just mind blowing.”

She comes to help her mother keep the roadside memorial in tip top shape.

“One time the Pima County Sheriff’s Department came by and said rather than leaving them on the ground, go ahead and put them on a shelf. We give you permission,” says Rhoades.

So she did. It’s been five years and over 600 books have been taken. 50 of which are in Spanish.

Jean’s husband still struggles to come to the roadside memorial. He says, “I do come but not as often as my wife because it tears me up.”

He adds, “I miss my son every day. Every day I think about my son. I know where he is, I just miss him down here.”

If you’d like to get a free bible, Ryan’s memorial is located on Wilmot and I-10.