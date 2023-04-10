Road work and delays expected in Tucson for the week of April 10

Taking a look at the road work happening around Tucson for the week of April 10, here's a list of when and where you should look for alternate routes.
- I-10 East from Benson Hwy to Valencia Rd.
- Right lane closed from 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10 to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11
- I-10 East to S. Kino Pkwy
- Road marking operations on ramp from Monday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. to Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 a.m.
- I-10 West from Ruthrauff Rd. to Orange Grove Rd.
- Two right lanes closed from Monday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. to Tuesday, April 11 at 5:00 a.m.
- I-10 West from Valencia Rd. to Alvernon Way
- Road reconstruction from Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, April 12 at 5:00 a.m.
- Orange Grove Rd.
- Ongoing construction; all lanes closed near I-10 Frontage Rd. until September 2024
- Use Ina or Ruthrauff as an alternate
- S. Palo Verde Rd. to I-10 Eastbound
- Reconstruction on ramp; all lanes closed from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12
- Sunset Rd.
- Ongoing construction; all lanes closed until September 2025
- Toole Ave. between 6th Ave. and Pennington
- Closed for road work until April 28
- Use Stone and 4th as an alternate