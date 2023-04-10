Watch Now
Road work and delays expected in Tucson for the week of April 10

Plan alternate routes if necessary
Obey traffic laws in construction zones
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 10, 2023
Taking a look at the road work happening around Tucson for the week of April 10, here's a list of when and where you should look for alternate routes.


  • I-10 East from Benson Hwy to Valencia Rd.
    • Right lane closed from 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10 to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11
  • I-10 East to S. Kino Pkwy
    • Road marking operations on ramp from Monday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. to Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 a.m.
  • I-10 West from Ruthrauff Rd. to Orange Grove Rd.
    • Two right lanes closed from Monday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. to Tuesday, April 11 at 5:00 a.m.
  • I-10 West from Valencia Rd. to Alvernon Way
    • Road reconstruction from Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, April 12 at 5:00 a.m.
  • Orange Grove Rd.
    • Ongoing construction; all lanes closed near I-10 Frontage Rd. until September 2024
    • Use Ina or Ruthrauff as an alternate
  • S. Palo Verde Rd. to I-10 Eastbound
    • Reconstruction on ramp; all lanes closed from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12
  • Sunset Rd.
    • Ongoing construction; all lanes closed until September 2025
  • Toole Ave. between 6th Ave. and Pennington
    • Closed for road work until April 28
    • Use Stone and 4th as an alternate
