Road to Mt. Lemmon closed New Year's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closure of the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.
With the exception of people living and working on the mountain, no one else is allowed up.
The department confirmed the closure at 11:15 Sunday morning.
Authorities have opened and closed this road all week due to weather. Although it may inconvenience visitors, it is for everyone's safety.
❗️Road to Mt. Lemmon is Closed❗️ https://t.co/8Up6aGHTpA pic.twitter.com/1vuoVf8vPE— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) January 1, 2023
