Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Road to Mt. Lemmon closed as of Tuesday evening

It's time to cover pipes, bring pets indoors and protect frost-sensitive plants.
snow.png
Posted at 5:46 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 19:46:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base again, as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13., says the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The closure is due to ice on the roadway.

PCSD says the highway will remain open to residents and employees only.

The public can call the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510 for road status and condition updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.