Road to Mt. Lemmon closed as of Tuesday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base again, as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13., says the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The closure is due to ice on the roadway.

PCSD says the highway will remain open to residents and employees only.

The public can call the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510 for road status and condition updates.

