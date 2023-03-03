Road to Mount Lemmon open with no restrictions Friday, March 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon reopened Friday.
The Road to Mt. Lemmon is Now Open! https://t.co/fdXSXSnWJx pic.twitter.com/FRvRaREKLq— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 3, 2023
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road was open with no restrictions.
For updates, call the PCSD road closure line at (520) 547-7510.
