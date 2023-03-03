Watch Now
Road to Mount Lemmon open with no restrictions Friday, March 3

The road to Mount Lemmon Thursday was closed due to snow.
Brooke Chau
Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:18:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon reopened Friday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road was open with no restrictions.

For updates, call the PCSD road closure line at (520) 547-7510.

