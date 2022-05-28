Road to Mount Lemmon currently closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's department is currently on the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon near milepost 13.
Deputies say while they investigate the situation the base of the mountain will remain closed at Catalina Highway.
As more information comes into the newsroom we will keep this article
updated.
Road Closure https://t.co/uYWve6rFMz pic.twitter.com/XzIfcLTUjb— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 28, 2022
