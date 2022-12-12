Road to Mount Lemmon closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closing of the main road leading to Mount Lemmon.

Tucson water emergency line officials confirmed with KGUN 9 authorities expect weather conditions to get worse.

This would in turn make it dangerous to travel up the mountain.

Rain and snow are expected to continue entering the Southern Arizona region.

RELATED: Rain and snow showers arrive in southern Arizona