Road Report: Park Avenue closure affecting southbound traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) has closed a section of Park Avenue, affecting southbound traffic.

DTM officials announced Monday the road just south of the Interstate 10 overpass to Benson Highway is closed.

They confirm the closure is due to a necessary water line repair in the area.

Drivers should plan ahead, expect delays and take alternate routes if heading south.

Southbound Park Avenue, just south of the I-10 overpass to Benson Highway is CLOSED while crews work to repair a water line in the area. Plan Ahead. pic.twitter.com/QbXM8kEiUH — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) August 15, 2022