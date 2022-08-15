Watch Now
Road Report: Park Avenue closure affecting southbound traffic

Due to water line repair
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 13:46:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) has closed a section of Park Avenue, affecting southbound traffic.

DTM officials announced Monday the road just south of the Interstate 10 overpass to Benson Highway is closed.

They confirm the closure is due to a necessary water line repair in the area.

Drivers should plan ahead, expect delays and take alternate routes if heading south.

