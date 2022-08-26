Road report: I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project causes closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is closing alternating ramps on Interstate 19 at Valencia and Irvington roads.

These will remain closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, Aug. 28 - Monday, Aug. 31.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials say this is part of the Pima Mine Road Pavement Life Extension Project.

The ADOT confirms this project extends from south of the Ajo Way Traffic Interchange to Pima Mine Road in Sahuarita.

It explains construction workers will remove and replace the driving surface on the travel lanes. Spot repairs are also planned for driving lanes, shoulders and ramps.

ADOT officials confirm all lanes will remain open outside of work hours.

Plan for nighttime alternating ramp closures on I-19 at Valencia Rd and Irvington Rd Aug. 28-31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.



Crews will be paving the area as part of the I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project.



Expect Delays. @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/Moko8iG5Qf — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) August 26, 2022

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and plane ahead. Though at least one lane will stay open during construction, intermittent ramp closures will happen.