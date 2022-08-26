Watch Now
Road report: I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project causes closures

Aug. 28-31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:25:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is closing alternating ramps on Interstate 19 at Valencia and Irvington roads.

These will remain closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, Aug. 28 - Monday, Aug. 31.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials say this is part of the Pima Mine Road Pavement Life Extension Project.

The ADOT confirms this project extends from south of the Ajo Way Traffic Interchange to Pima Mine Road in Sahuarita.

It explains construction workers will remove and replace the driving surface on the travel lanes. Spot repairs are also planned for driving lanes, shoulders and ramps.

ADOT officials confirm all lanes will remain open outside of work hours.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and plane ahead. Though at least one lane will stay open during construction, intermittent ramp closures will happen.

