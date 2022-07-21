Road Report: I-19 closures at Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is closing on-and-off-ramps at Valencia Road on Interstate 19 (I-19).
An ADOT spokesperson confirms crews will start paving the highway as part of the I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project.
According to the department, ramp closes are scheduled over the following days:
- Thursday, July 21, the southbound on-ramp at Valencia Road
- Sunday, July 24, the northbound on-and-off-ramps at Valencia Road
- Monday, July 25, the northbound on-ramp at Valencia Road
The department clarifies ramps are only closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
It's also warning drivers to plan ahead and expect delays.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.