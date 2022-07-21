Watch Now
Road Report: I-19 closures at Valencia Road

Construction lasting three days
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is closing on-and-off-ramps at Valencia Road on Interstate 19 (I-19).

An ADOT spokesperson confirms crews will start paving the highway as part of the I-19 Pima Mine Road expansion project.

According to the department, ramp closes are scheduled over the following days:

  • Thursday, July 21, the southbound on-ramp at Valencia Road
  • Sunday, July 24, the northbound on-and-off-ramps at Valencia Road
  • Monday, July 25, the northbound on-ramp at Valencia Road

The department clarifies ramps are only closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It's also warning drivers to plan ahead and expect delays.

