Road Report: I-10 closures from Friday, July 29 to Monday, August 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is closing multiple Interstate 10 westbound on-and-off ramps from from 10 p.m. Friday, July 29 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

An ADOT spokesperson said this is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

ADOT crews will close the following:



Ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound State Route 143

Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot and Broadway roads

Westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue

Motorists looking to driver west on I-10 should use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Tucsonans going to the West Valley can avoid the construction by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Anyone on their way to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

The ADOT also says drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.