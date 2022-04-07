Road Report: Expect traffic delays on Moore Road starting Monday, April 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers may have to plan ahead when traveling along Moore Road, starting Monday, April 11.

The Town of Oro Valley expects traffic delays as construction crews begin overlaying asphalt.

Public Information Officer Lindsay Kerr confirms only one lane of Moore Road between La Cholla Boulevard to King Air Drive will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A "flagger" (or occasionally a pilot vehicle) will direct traffic through the construction zone where speed is reduced to 25 mph.

Locals should start their travels 10 minutes in advance and use alternative routes when possible.

Kerr believes construction will last till early June if the weather permits.

"Outside of the scheduled construction hours, travel will be open to one lane in both directions," she adds.

Residents living along the development should also expect mail fliers with information about the project.

KE&G Construction Inc. is overseeing the construction. They plan on adding paved shoulders in addition to the asphalt overlay.