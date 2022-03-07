Road Report: Closure on Granada Avenue due to "Better Streets" initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is closing Granada Avenue to all northbound travel between Congress Street and St. Mary's Road/Sixth Street starting Tuesday, March 8.

This closure is part of the city's roadway improvement project known as Proposition 101 - Tucson Delivers Better Streets.

Tucson voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase in May 2017, funding the $100 million improvement program.

The northbound lane closure includes:



Crews milling the old asphalt

Prepping the subgrade

Repaving the roadway

City planners say the currently closed southbound lane of Granada Avenue on the west side of the roadway will reopen in conjunction with the northbound closure.

Construction is expected to be completed by the beginning of April.

However, the Tucson Department of Transportation warns inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could possibly delay extend the closure.