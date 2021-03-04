Road rage shooting shuts down I-19 at Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened on northbound I-19 at Valencia Thursday afternoon.
According to TPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident.
One person was shot and has since been transported to the hospital.
Officers are on the scene now and the area is shutdown.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 4, 2021
Northbound I-19 is shutdown at W. Valencia Rd. as officers from Operations Division South are investigating a road rage/shooting incident.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route.