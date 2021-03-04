Menu

Road rage shooting shuts down I-19 at Valencia

Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 18:16:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened on northbound I-19 at Valencia Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident.

One person was shot and has since been transported to the hospital.

Officers are on the scene now and the area is shutdown.

