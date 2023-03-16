Watch Now
Road closures this morning due to flooding

Drivers in impacted areas could see commute times affected
96th Street on ramp to southbound I-69 will also be closed overnight.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:05:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting Tucson drivers of multiple road closures throughout the community, that could have an impact on drive times.

Road Closures due to flooding:

  • Tanque Verde Road north of Speedway Boulevard at the Tanque Verde Creek (all directions)
  • Wentworth Road south of Capehorn Drive (all directions)
  • Wentworth Road north of Speedway (all directions)
  • Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash (westbound)

Drivers should also expect delays at the intersection of North Houghton Road and East Broadway Boulevard due to a traffic hazard.

