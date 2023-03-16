Road closures this morning due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting Tucson drivers of multiple road closures throughout the community, that could have an impact on drive times.

Road Closures due to flooding:



Tanque Verde Road north of Speedway Boulevard at the Tanque Verde Creek (all directions)

Wentworth Road south of Capehorn Drive (all directions)

Wentworth Road north of Speedway (all directions)

Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash (westbound)

Drivers should also expect delays at the intersection of North Houghton Road and East Broadway Boulevard due to a traffic hazard.