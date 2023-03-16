Road closures this morning due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting Tucson drivers of multiple road closures throughout the community, that could have an impact on drive times.
Road Closures due to flooding:
- Tanque Verde Road north of Speedway Boulevard at the Tanque Verde Creek (all directions)
- Wentworth Road south of Capehorn Drive (all directions)
- Wentworth Road north of Speedway (all directions)
- Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash (westbound)
Drivers should also expect delays at the intersection of North Houghton Road and East Broadway Boulevard due to a traffic hazard.