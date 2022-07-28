TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A section of Overton road east of La Cholla Boulevard Roadway flooding is closed due to roadway flooding.

Overton Road at CDO Wash was also closed earlier due to flooding, but has re-opened.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory, in effect for areas in and around Oro Valley, where up to an inch and a half of rain has fallen this morning.

These following areas are expected to see minor flooding are:



Catalina

Oro Valley

Marana

Casas Adobes

Saddlebrooke

Tortolita

Catalina State Park

Catalina Foothills

Be cautious driving over roadways near streams and washes near Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito River.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area, which could cause additional flooding.

Additional weather: Increasing storm chances and flood concerns