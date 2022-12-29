Road closures impact travel to Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department closed the road to Mount Lemmon, turning drivers around at the base. The mountain is now open with restrictions.

But earlier today, people hoping to visit Mount Lemmon not only had to turn their cars around, but also their plans for the day. The families I spoke to were disappointed, and drove a long way to get here to visit earlier today.

Shilpa Gill saw the flashing lights from afar, then realized they saw cars being turned around as she got closer to the base of mount lemmon.

“We came down for Mount Lemmon specifically. We have my family here with the kids and my cousin and brother in-law,” said Gill.

She left her home in chandler at 11 in the morning.

“We just came out here and took a day trip, but now that’s gone to wash,” she said.

Her family made it to the base just a half an hour after the closure.

“I was really sad because we looked online and they didn’t say anything about the road closures. So it’s kind of a bummer,” said Gill.

So her and her family left, joining the other cars surprised by the closure.

The Sheriff’s Department posted the closure on Twitter at 1:21 PM today due to the wet, cold weather affecting road conditions.

For Helen Romero and her family, they try to come on colder days.

“It looks more beautiful up there,” explained Romero.

She said they made a 45 minute trip so they could enjoy the snow and take family pictures.

“It’s been like a few years since we last came. It’s always closed,” said Romero.

Her family sat on the side of the road, trying to find a different way their family could enjoy their day together before leaving the base.

You can call the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510 for the latest road conditions.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

