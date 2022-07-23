Road closure near River Road and Camino Blanco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road near River Road and Camino Blanco is closed.

Crews are working to fix a downed power line.

East and Westbound River Road is closed between Camino Blanco and Camino Arco.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

Road Closure River Road and Camino Blanco https://t.co/lZyZJuu5zc pic.twitter.com/w9ikyk4oXA — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 23, 2022

