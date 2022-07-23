Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Road closure near River Road and Camino Blanco

dddddddddd.PNG
Google Earth
dddddddddd.PNG
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 19:22:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road near River Road and Camino Blanco is closed.

Crews are working to fix a downed power line.

East and Westbound River Road is closed between Camino Blanco and Camino Arco.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

⏰ José Zozaya, April Madison, and Lydia Camarillo weekday mornings!