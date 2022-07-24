Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Road closure near La Cholla and Wetmore Road

dddddd.PNG
Google Earth
dddddd.PNG
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 18:21:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says La Cholla Boulevard will be closed between Wetmore Road and Gardner Lane.

Deputies are handling a single-vehicle collision.

Traffic will be delayed.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

⏰ José Zozaya, April Madison, and Lydia Camarillo weekday mornings!