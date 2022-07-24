Road closure near La Cholla and Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says La Cholla Boulevard will be closed between Wetmore Road and Gardner Lane.

Deputies are handling a single-vehicle collision.

Traffic will be delayed.

Deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes if they need to travel in that area.

Road Closure La Cholla and Wetmore Road https://t.co/cbVGC2ddy5 pic.twitter.com/dbcL4iIDfg — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 24, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

