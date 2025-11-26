Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Road closed after vehicle hits two pedestrians near Picture Rocks, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians has shut down the roadway near West Picture Rocks Road and North Sandario Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff's department confirmed the pedestrians were transported to the hospital with injuries, and the vehicle involved stayed on scene.

PCSD says the roadway just south of the intersection is closed while deputies investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Picture Rocks Fire Department is also responding, officials said.

This is a developing story.

We’ll update as we learn more.

