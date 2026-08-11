Rival bid for Salad and Go locations could affect Dutch Bros deal

There's a rival bid for the former Salad And Go locations that could impact the seven shuttered locations here in Tucson.

Dutch Bros announced its bid last week to buy 65 Salad and Go locations across the Southwest, for $105 million.

KGUN 9 has since learned that rival coffee chain, 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee, had made what it calls a "better offer" for the locations, according to multiple reports.

Tucson is already home to the state's only two 7 Brew locations.

A Texas bankruptcy judge will address the two competing bids during a Sept. 1 hearing.