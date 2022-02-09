Rising rent forcing the Funny Foot Farm petting zoo to find a new home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Funny Foot Farm is a unique hands-on experience with both farm animals and exotic species.

Residents include a capybara, kangaroo and baby water buffalo, but the pandemic has not been easy on this petting zoo.

“When the pandemic hit, we were not sure if we were even going to be a business," shared Owner Georgi MacNeil. "We are a business based on touching everything."

She says now their land has been sold and they cannot afford the new rent.

“Our lease is up next month. We have it worked out with the landlord to only pay a portion of that until we can get out of here,” she added.

Macneil says an outpouring of support on social media helped them find a good realtor.

They hope to stay local, but will probably have to move further out of town.

She reveals they always planned to buy their own space, but the rising rent pushed their plans up a little ahead of schedule.

“As much as I don't want to move, and it's going to be really rough on us for a while, it's still really exciting,” MacNeil said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

