Rising rent forces Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank to find new home

TUCSON, Ariz. — On the Eastside, an animal welfare staple in our community is facing an uncertain future. The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank says their rent is going up, and it is forcing them to find a new location.

For the last four years, they've been at Monterey Village at Speedway and Wilmot, where they've given out more than 500,000 pounds of pet food to other food pantries, shelters, rescues and families who have fallen on hard times.

Director and founder Donna DeConcini says they've helped about 42,000 people in the time they've been at Monterey Village, on top of the people who simply walk in, asking for help.

But the mission of the food bank has evolved over time.

"At first the goal for us was to stop abandonment of all animals, and to be able to feed every animal, at least one at a time," DeConcini said. "So we've gone from feeding and and stopping abandonment to still stopping abandonment, but now let's get into birth control for animals."

DeConcini sees the bigger picture, with controlling overpopulation as the most effective way to keep animals out of shelters. Rather than paying $4,700 for rent every month, she wants to put that money toward spay neuter clinics, and of course buying more pet food.

That's why they're hoping someone will offer up a new space, before they move out on Monday, March 31st.

"Ideally, in a perfect world, it would be in a strip mall that has a little bit of traffic, 1,500 square feet or larger, has a double door so that we can get our pallets in," DeConcini said. They're also hoping for the warehouse space to be in Tucson, preferably on the eastside, and near bus lines for accessibility.

DeConcini says they'll take care of the utilities and the upkeep, and they'll be happy to put the property owner's name on all of their literature, social media and in community outreach events.

Moving out of the current location will be an undertaking. There are countless items for sale in their retail store, along with pet supplies, toys, and household goods. They're also hoping to save their rainbow bridge, a commemorative wall covered with the names of pets that have left legacies by helping others.

"We have over 400 bones and pictures on there," DeConcini explained. "And every picture, every bone, has a name of an animal that's crossed over the rainbow bridge and our way of honoring their family bringing in collars and leashes and their beds and tears in their eyes."

It's all for the next family with a pet who comes in, because the need never stops.

"Right now, we have about 200 applications, and we have enough food for maybe about 40," DeConcini said. "So I need a space that when we get a semi, when we're praying for 40 pallets, that we could have a pallet jack, and just wheel them right in."

For the volunteers, all they want to do is help.

"We never ask, 'why? How? How come?' You know, we don't ask. It's, 'How can I help you?'" she said.

Not only would the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank love to find a warehouse space in Tucson, they would also be interested in a second retail space store in Tucson or Oro Valley. They'd like the second store to be at least 1,000 square feet.

If you have a property that you would consider donating to the food bank, you can contact Donna DeConcini at (520) 982-2645 or email foodforhorses@gmail.com