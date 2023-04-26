Rise of diabetes in children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts diabetes to increase by 700% in the next 30 years.

A senior medical officer from Alignment Health in Tucson says coming out of the start of the pandemic, there has been an overall increase of people being diagnosed with diabetes in Southern Arizona, but that it is more prevalent in children around the ages of 11-13 right now.

“I think what we've seen in Tucson in particular, it's a combination of, of poor diet as well as physical inactivity or lack of exercise that contributes to this risk," said Mike Kedansky, Senior Medical Officer Alignment Health Tucson.

Most of these cases are type 2, which are mainly lifestyle related. Lack of proper nutrition and exercise are major contributing factors to the spike, but it’s the long term risks that should sound the alarm for families when it comes to a healthy household.

“We've seen a large increase in diabetes overall across all ages, but particularly in youth. It's been a little bit troubling because certainly, the younger somebody gets diabetes, the more risks they have as they begin to age and get older," said Kedansky.

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition and usually gets worse over time. Local doctors like Kedansky are urging our youth to eat more fruits, vegetables and be more active in order to help control blood glucose levels.

Quality healthcare, physical activity and lifestyle changes are what medical professionals are encouraging parents to focus on with their kids.

Although the current spike is centered around youth, Alignment Health says they understand not everyone can be as active as a child. Therefore, they want to encourage more walking, yard work, and getting up to move more often all across the board.

Alignment Health also explains screening technology has advanced and a lot more patients are willing to ask about diabetes , also contributing to the increase of diagnosis.