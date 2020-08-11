Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Rincon Valley Fire, alongside Search and Rescue crews responded to a hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park Monday.

A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man reported minor injuries and possible dehydration, according to RVFD.

Paramedics were able make contact with the hikers almost two miles from the Tanque Verde Ridge trail head.

The two were dehydrated, but appeared to be in stable condition.