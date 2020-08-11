Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Rincon Valley Fire, alongside Search and Rescue crews responded to a hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park Monday.
A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man reported minor injuries and possible dehydration, according to RVFD.
Paramedics were able make contact with the hikers almost two miles from the Tanque Verde Ridge trail head.
The two were dehydrated, but appeared to be in stable condition.
Our crews are currently on the scene of a hiker rescue taking place in @SaguaroNPS. A 22 year old male and a 27 year old male reporting minor injuries and possible dehydration. Search and rescue, as well as park personnel are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/ByQT8DuHje— Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) August 10, 2020