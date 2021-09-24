Rincon teachers help bring the power of positivity to their school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new program is coming to Rincon High school starting the last week of September.

The Power of Positivity program, or POP for short, is being put in place with the help of teachers who are looking to boost student moral after the Covid-19 pandemic. Each day teachers will take the time for a lesson and explain to students that being positive comes from within. They will use techniques like self-reflection and journaling in an attempt to better the culture on campus.

In a statement Alissa Welch, the principal of Rincon, hopes this builds a nurturing culture that can help students as they are transitioning back to life in the classroom.

"We all know, culture is intentional. As we transition back, Rincon has always had a positive culture but this year we're just feeling that it's different. So, we can't just leave it to chance.

That is why we are intentionally having this focus and setting aside specific times of day to try and shift that culture back to what we feel is a positive culture," said Welch.

She also went on talk about how she hope students embrace the program with an open mind."We're really hoping that things go well and that our students are responsive and that it helps them to kind of improve their outlook," said Welch.

According to TUSD, studies show that two minutes of positive thinking per day for 21 days in-a-row can assist in creating a different mindset and a generate a shift in thinking.