Rex Allen Days receives $50,000 donation amid accusations of embezzlement by former president

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rex Allen Days received a $50,000 donation from Riverview Dairy amid the alleged embezzlement of $48,000 by the former president of the Rex Allen Days board.

The former president was arrested on suspicion of embezzling from the organization.

Officials said the board’s internal financial audit discovered “several anomalies” that included “missing funds.” Board members took their concerns to the Willcox Police Department.

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Rex Allen Days pushes forward with 75th anniversary celebration after board member arrested for embezzlement

Since the discovery, the committee was is in the process of opening a new account for donations.

Rex Allen Days is scheduled from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 and will be the 75th anniversary of the beloved occasion.