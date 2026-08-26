Rex Allen Days board member arrested, accused of embezzling $48K from group

WILLCOX, AZ. (KGUN) — A Rex Allen Days board member was arrested on suspicion of embezzling $48,000 from the organization, according to City of Willcox officials.

Officials said the board’s internal financial audit discovered “several anomalies” that included “missing funds.” Board members took their concerns to the Willcox Police Department.

In a press release, city officials said: “During the initial stages of the police investigation, detectives identified that roughly $48,000 was missing from organizational accounts. The suspect was taken into custody and interviewed. Detectives subsequently applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. Detectives located evidence related to the suspected embezzlement during the search.

While executing the warrant, detectives also uncovered information suggesting the possibility of additional victims. Investigators are currently working to identify those individuals and determine the extent of any related crimes.”

Willcox police Chief Dale Hadfield provided this statement to KGUN 9: “Our department remains committed to supporting Rex Allen Days Inc. and their long-standing mission of providing a safe and enjoyable event for all residents each year. We take allegations of financial wrongdoing very seriously, especially when they affect community organizations that play such an important role in Willcox. We will continue working diligently to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.”