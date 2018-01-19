Reward offered in homicide case

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A $5,500 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Jacob Luna.

Luna was found shot next to a parked car Dec. 12 in the 700 block of East Pastime Road. He later died from the injuries. The Tucson police gang unit is investigating the crime.

According to 88-CRIME, $3,000 of the award is coming from an anonymous donor, and the rest is from the organization.

Those with information can call 882-7463.