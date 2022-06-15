Reward offered for info on illegal wounding of javelina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Operation Game Thief (OGT), a program of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is asking anyone with information on a javelina that was found wounded Sunday in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face.
Individuals with tips that lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $1,500, AZGFD shared on social media.
Tips can be shared anonymously, if necessary, at the OGT hotline, (800) 352-0700. Callers should reference case OGT#22-001737.
The injured javelina was euthanized.
It is unlawful to injure, kill or trap javelina, which are classified by the department as big game species.
OGT is an anti-poaching program that encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or wildlife violations to the 24-hour hotline.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.