Reward offered for info on illegal wounding of javelina

Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 14, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Operation Game Thief (OGT), a program of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is asking anyone with information on a javelina that was found wounded Sunday in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face.

Individuals with tips that lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $1,500, AZGFD shared on social media.

Tips can be shared anonymously, if necessary, at the OGT hotline, (800) 352-0700. Callers should reference case OGT#22-001737.

The injured javelina was euthanized.

It is unlawful to injure, kill or trap javelina, which are classified by the department as big game species.

OGT is an anti-poaching program that encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or wildlife violations to the 24-hour hotline.

