Reward increases to $15,000 for information in Hollie Dasso's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been just over two years since 34-year-old Hollie Dasso's body was found in the desert and her family is still pleading for help as many questions are left unanswered.

The reward has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for her death.

Footage last captured Hollie on a Sun Tran Bus by Laos Transit Center in late Sept. 2023.

Her body was discovered days later on Sept. 23 by a Union Pacific train conductor in a rural area on I-10 and Marsh Station Road near the railroad tracks.

Her father, Steven Dasso, says the reward has been increased hoping more people will come forward and provide answers.

If you have any information in this case, please contact 88-crime. Tipsters remain anonymous.

