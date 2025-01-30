Restaurant owner, former refugee worries about Afghan refugees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ritiek Rafi, a former refugee from Afghanistan and co-owner of Kabul Corner, expressed deep concerns about the future of her community following the president's recent executive order halting the country’s refugee resettlement program.

Rafi arrived in Tucson in 1999 after fleeing Afghanistan during the Taliban's initial rise to power.

"That process took two years with the INS because refugees are the most vetted group of people that enter the U.S.," Rafi said, recounting the rigorous vetting her family underwent before settling in Arizona.

Since her arrival, Rafi has dedicated her life to supporting refugees.

Before opening Kabul Corner in 2023, she worked with several organizations, including the International Rescue Committee and Lutheran Social Ministry.

“The experience that I got, I wanted to share it with them and help out those people who come here, to make the transition easier for them,” she explained.

The recent executive orders have left Rafi and others in her community disheartened.

“Are people going to go on the streets? Because pretty soon, they are not going to have any agency to pay rent or anything for them,” she said, highlighting the potential ripple effects of halting funding to resettlement programs.

Rafi’s concerns extend beyond local refugees. Her cousin, who worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, is now unable to join her in Tucson due to the restrictions.

"He has a strong case because he worked with the U.S. Army and built up the base there. Now? He’s stuck; he doesn’t know what to do,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Rafi remains determined to showcase the positive contributions refugees make.

Kabul Corner serves not only as a restaurant but as a cultural bridge, offering Afghan cuisine and hospitality to Tucson residents.

"It is a welcoming place to everybody. That’s the purpose of it. We want you to come and experience our food and see the culture here," Rafi emphasized.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the executive orders, Rafi expressed disappointment.

“America is a land of immigrants. We came to this country to make it better, not to embarrass everyone else,” she said.

For now, Kabul Corner continues to thrive, serving as a testament to the resilience and strength of Tucson’s refugee community.