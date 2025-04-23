‘Respect the zone’: ADOT reminds drivers to stay alert in work zones

During National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Arizona Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay alert and drive cautiously through active construction areas. This year's theme is "Respect the zone so we all get home."

Gov. Katie Hobbs has proclaimed April 21–25 as Arizona Work Zone Awareness Week, recognizing the dangers road crews face and the critical role drivers play in keeping work zones safe.

Crash reports show that since 2020, at least 75 people have been killed in work zone-related crashes across Arizona, including on local streets and state highways.

Work zones often include lane restrictions, reduced speed limits and crews working on or near the road. ADOT reminds drivers to avoid tailgating, as speeding is a major cause of work zone crashes, and rear-end collisions are the most common.

Following posted signs, obeying speed limits and avoiding distractions are all actions drivers can take to help keep everyone safe.

"We need the traveling public's help to keep the crews — and themselves — safe by expecting the unexpected," said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth. "Stay alert, pay attention to signs and follow the speed limit so everyone gets home safely."