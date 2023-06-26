Watch Now
Resource fair for Domestic Violence victims on July 13

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 17:10:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 2022, Emerge Center Against Violence and Domestic Abuse received over 7,000 phone calls to their 24-hour hotline.

On Thursday July 13, victims of domestic violence will have a safe space to turn to for resources.

Tucson Police Department, Banner University Medical Center Tucson, Children's Advocacy Center, and the Justice Management Institute are partnering to hold a Domestic Violence Resource Fair.

The fair will be held at Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore from 3-6 PM. It will be open to people of all ages, and there will be fun activities for kids while adults visit the resource tables.

There will also be a free Funtasticks Splash Pass (while supplies last) as an added bonus for attendees.

