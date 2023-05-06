Residents encouraged to report sightings and secure garbage after black bear sighting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A black bear has been spotted in Oracle, Arizona, and residents are being asked to report any sightings.

The bear was last seen on May 5 at 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Mt. Lemmon Highway and was first seen on April 12 in the Peppersauce area.

Relocation of the bear may be possible depending on its age and behavior.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning residents to secure their garbage as the bear may head towards town to forage.

You can report sightings of a bear by calling 623-236-7201.

