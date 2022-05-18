Watch
Residents displaced, dog dies in duplex fire in 1000 block of East Prince Road

Tucson Fire Department
TFD Engine 8 was able to contain a duplex fire on E. Prince Road.
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-story duplex on the 1000 block of East Prince Road has left three adult residents displaced and one dog dead.

Tucson Fire Department responders were able to contain the blaze to a single unit before it spread.

