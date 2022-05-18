Residents displaced, dog dies in duplex fire in 1000 block of East Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-story duplex on the 1000 block of East Prince Road has left three adult residents displaced and one dog dead.

Tucson Fire Department responders were able to contain the blaze to a single unit before it spread.

