Residents displaced, dog dies in duplex fire in 1000 block of East Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-story duplex on the 1000 block of East Prince Road has left three adult residents displaced and one dog dead.
Tucson Fire Department responders were able to contain the blaze to a single unit before it spread.
DUPLEX FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a single story duplex fire in the 1000 block of E. Prince. 3 adults have been displaced by this fire, which was contained to a single unit after a great stop by Engine 8. Unfortunately one dog passed away in this fire. Red Cross en route pic.twitter.com/uFsV4Zz4ge— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 18, 2022
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.