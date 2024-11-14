Rescue Me Tucson: this week's pets on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Sebastian is a 5-year-old brown tabby and white cat. He's a super chill guy, who just wants to be able to lounge around. He's friendly and absolutely loves affection. Once you start scratching his ear, he'll melt into your hands!

- Sunshine is a 3-year-old tuxedo cat. She's a little scared to be the in the shelter right now, so she mostly just stays in the top of her kennel. But she's very friendly, gentle and calm, and will definitely warm up in time.

- Felix is a 6-month-old chihuahua and italian grayhound mix. He's very energetic and playful, and really loves to make friends. Unlike most dogs though, he really savors his food and eats slowly, to make sure he enjoys every bite!

- Luigi is a 1-year-old white and red speckled cattle dog mix. This sweet boy is really shy at first, but he has quickly warmed up to become one of the staff favorites. As a cattle dog, he might want to do a little hearding once he's comfortable, and he would probably love to roam. He's a real angel and will thrive once he finds the right family to love.

