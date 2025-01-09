Rescue Me Tucson; pets up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Shadow is a 6-month-old black and white kitten. She loves people, and she's very affectionate. She's curious and would love nothing more than to be scooped up and loved!

- Sky is a 1.5 year old gray tabby cat. She's a very curious girl, who loves to know what's going on around her. She was kind of interested in Jersey, and seems like she'll do great in any home, although she was a little hesitant about being picked up.

- Doyle is an 8-month-old black lab mix. This sweet boy is full of energy, and would really love to play all day. He went through the training program at the correctional facility, so he knows all sorts of commands. He's great on a leash, and plays well with other dogs!

- Birdie is a 6-month-old gray and brown chihuahua. She's also went through the correctional facility program, and she's been through quite the transformation since she was caught as a stray! She loves being loved and getting attention, and she can't wait to be your pet!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.



c