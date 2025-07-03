Rescue Me Tucson; Dogs & cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Haley is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell cat. Her favorite thing to do is watch the birds through the window! She's very treat motivated, and loves to explore. She came into the shelter with her littermate, Muffin, but they're willing to be adopted together or separately.

- Muffin is a 2-year-old gray and white cat. He and his littermate Haley have been in the shelter for a while, so he's really looking to get out! He's a curious guy who loves to explore, and would do great in any home. He and Haley are willing to be adopted together or separately.

- Alfie is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix. This sweet boy is the perfect boy of relaxing and zooming. He's curious, friendly, polite and happy, and was perfectly fine being around Jersey! He loves a good lap to curl up in, and does great walking on a leash!

- Skittles is a young adult white and black cattle dog mix. He's a really energetic, happy boy, who loves making friends! People or animals, he's all about them, he just really loves to play. He'll do best in a home that can give him lots of attention, with a daily outlet for all of his enthusiasm and energy. He already knows many commands, and will be a great pet in an active home.