Rescue Me Tucson: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Bilbo is a 2-year-old black and white tuxedo cat. He's an affectionate happy boy, who has no idea that he only has one eye. He had an issue with his eyelid that had been untreated, so the best option was to have his eye removed. He's very friendly and likes to play, but he warms up quickly. He also likes being around other cats.

- Gracie is an 11-year-old long haired black cat. She had been with one owner her whole life, who recently passed, so she ended up in the shelter. She's a sweet, curious girl who was interested in Jersey, but not overly concerned. She's calm and snuggly, and would love a home that can give her lots of loving.

- Ollie is 4-month-old brown and brindle hound mix. He is a ball of energy, who really loves making friends. He is truly a survivor, who lost his mom and sister, and was nursed back to health by Pima Paws for Life. Now, he's healthy and happy as can be, and can't wait to find a home where can be truly loved. He plays well with other dogs, and loves to go on walks.

- Marvel is a 4-month-old brown and black chihuahua mix, who's medium sized. He's a little nervous around new people, and definitely takes some time to warm up. He'll do best in a home with a family that can be patient with him, and maybe another dog who can show him the ropes.

