Rescue Me Tucson: Adoptable dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana at the outlet mall.

- Orchid is a 3-year-old orange tabby cat. She's a unicorn, because it's very unusual to find a female cat that is orange! She's a total princess, and loves to sit on your lap and soak up all the attention. She would like to be the only female cat in your home.

- Julie and Alan are 1-year-old bonded siblings. Julie is the gray and white tabby cat, Alan is the tuxedo cat. These two are really close, so they would like to be adopted together. Alan kind of acts as Julie's protector, and she always likes to be around him. He is a little more playful and outgoing, but as a duo, they'll be a dream!

- Honey is an 6-month-old red and black medium sized mix breed pup. She's a gentle soul, who is really the perfect puppy. She's friendly, she walks well on a leash, she loves making friends, but she's also calm and respectful. She's been through the prison training program, so she knows basic commands and she's housebroken!

- Lenny is a 4-month-old medium tan and white mix breed pup. He's got gray freckles on his face, and if you look closely you'll see the tan spots all over him! He's a playful, sweet boy, who really just wants to give you tons of kisses. He and his siblings had a rough start, they were abandoned, but they've been nursed back to health, and Lenny is all ready to be your best friend.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

