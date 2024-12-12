Rescue Me Tucson; Adoptable dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Precious and Isaac are 7-year-old gray cats, who are a bonded pair, so they'd like to be adopted together. They're brother and sister, she has short hair, he has long hair. They're affectionate and sweet, and will come right up to you to ask for love. They recently had some dental work done, and they're in great health! If you're looking for two pets who will love you all day, they're perfect.

- Bugle is a 1-year-old tan and black beagle mix. This little gentleman was found on the streets, but he's quickly getting used to a life of luxury! He's a great dog, who does well on a leash, and loves going on walks. He gets really excited around other dogs at first, but once he calms down, he's great being around them.

- Cheerios is a 10-month-old black and gray terrier mix. This little guy is your typical terrier, who is so excited to make friends, and will absolutely love you to death. He's playful and curious, and loves being around people and other pets. He was very friendly with Jersey, and can't wait to be loved. He had a rough start to his life, but he's in a much better place now. He loves going on walks, he gets the zoomies a lot, and he'll make a great pet.

