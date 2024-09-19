Rescue Me Tucson: Adoptable animals on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Ollie is an 8-month-old brindle pit mix. This sweet boy had a rough start to his life, he was the only survivor of a hard situation with his siblings and mom, but he has now bounced back, and is ready to be your best friend! He's energetic, he loves to go on walks and play fetch, and he never turns down a belly rub. He's got a lot of love to give, and he'll be a great pet!

- Skittles is a young adult black and white freckled pit mix. This sweet boy is very playful and energetic, but he also has a calm cuddly side. He's well trained, he knows his basic commands, and he's great on a leash. He's also kennel trained! He loves other dogs and making friends, and he really can't wait to be loved.

- Toby is a 3-year-old brown tabby cat. He loves to play, run around and explore, but he also can't resist a good ear scratch. He's calm and cuddly, loves other cats, and can't wait to find a forever home of his own.

- Shy and Boopsy are an adult black cat and a young adult gray tabby cat. The shelter things Shy is Boopsy's mother, but whatever their connection might be, these two are a bonded pair. They truly love being with each other, they sleep snuggled together, and they play and hang out together all day long. Shy is a little shy, but she'll come out of her shell with time. Boopsy is a little more outgoing, and loves attention. They're both sweet and affectionate girls, and they'll do great in any home.