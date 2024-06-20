Rescue Me Marana: Dogs and Cats going on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, AZ — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Marana. They're located at the Marana Outlet Mall, where the adopt out animals from remote shelters all over southern Arizona.

- Morris is an 8-year-old light orange tabby cat. He came into the shelter needing some dental work, but once that got fixed up, his personality started to shine! He doesn't love being held, but he's a friendly, happy boy!

- Ryan is a 4-year-old black and white cat. He's a very curious boy, who loves to explore outside of his kennel. He's friendly, and loves dogs, but he'd like to be the only cat in his new home, because he likes to get all the attention himself! He loves a good belly rub, and will come right up to you to ask for it.

- Lee is a 1-year-old brown and white terrier / cattle dog mix, with the cutest little wire-haired beard. This little gentleman was actually born in a shelter, and got trained in the prison system, so he knows several commands, and is very well behaved! He really liked Jersey, although he was a little shy at first. He'd like a family that can help him warm up and feel comfortable!

- Webear is an 8-month-old brindle cattle dog / boxer mix. He's a surprisingly calm pup, who would do great in just about any situation! He's friendly, down to go with the flow, and likes other dogs and people a lot! He's a great snuggler, and would love a permanent cuddle buddy.