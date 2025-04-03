Rescue Me Marana; Dogs and cat on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Corona and Samurai are 5 and 3-year-old cats, who are a bonded pair, so they would really like to be adopted together! These two are best buds. They nap together, they groom each other, and they love to cuddle. They've lived with other cats and dogs, and they really love people!

- Amigo is a 1-year-old tan and black chihuahua mix. He's a little shy and cautious at first, but once he warms up, he'll tell you all about it! He walks well on a leash, and can't wait to be loved.

- Jilly is a 1-year-old white and tan cattle dog mix. He was found abandoned at the fence of a shelter, so we're not really sure where he came from. He's an energetic, playful boy, who loves to play fetch! He'd love a home that can give him some space to run around and play. While he's a little over eager when he makes new friends right now, he could easily work on that over time.