Rescue Me Marana; Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Laura is a 2-year-old light tan chihuahua mix. She's a sweet girl who is always smiling! She gets a little excited and nervous around other dogs, especially at first, but she warms up after a little bit. She loves going on walks, and she's house trained!

- Dobby is a 3-year-old brown chihuahua mix, with spots on his chest. He's an affectionate, happy little guy, who can't wait to be loved. He's a little shy at first in his space at the shelter, but he perks up and gets more confident when he's out and about. He likes other dogs, loves going on adventures, and he's house broken too!

- Eclipse is a 2-year-old black cat, whose tongue is often sticking out. She's an interactive cat, who loves to be petted. She's curious and loves knowing what's going on around her.

- Secretariat Cat is a 4-year-old orange tabby cat. He was originally adopted as a kitten, but recently came into the shelter after living in the same home his entire life, so as you can imagine, he's really nervous and doesn't understand why he's suddenly in this new space. He loves ear scratches and affection, and he'll warm right up as soon as he knows he's in a loving, safe space.

