Rescue group warns hikers going into a weekend of winter weather

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association has been on three rescue missions in the past week. They’re encouraging hikers to take caution if they take on any trails this weekend with storms on the way.

Despite the wet hiking conditions, lots of people came prepared to hike Sabino Canyon this morning.

“Got an umbrella, water, shoes and friendship. What else do you need?” said one hiker Jeaneen Oliver.

The group she was with actually appreciated the weather.

Eileen Hartig said, “it’s overcast, it’s beautiful. The clouds, it’s gorgeous.”

For Seattle natives Polly and Neil, the wet trails weren’t a problem compared to the current conditions for hiking over there.

“We’ll dry. If it’s really wet we’ll take our boots and shoes off to cross the stream or one of the bridges. It gets wet, and then you dry,” said Polly.

Still, more severe weather is expected over the weekend. Amy McPherson with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association is asking hikers to keep that in mind.

“Weather can be very different at the top of the mountain than it is down in Tucson, so be mindful of the weather changes as you go up the mountain. Bring enough clothes, bring a flashlight. Bring things that can keep you warm and safe in the winter time,” she said. “During the winter time we have a lot of hypothermic patients. We have a lot of people who start out their hike, maybe a lot later than anticipated. Maybe they didn’t bring a flashlight, or a light source, or maybe they didn’t bring enough warm clothes. Then they’re hypothermic, they’re unable to get out on their own, or they get injured and they’re not able to walk out on their own as well.”

----

